A procession will bring lineman Cayce Seal home for burial. Here are funeral details.

Cayce Seal, left, a lineman for Entergy power company in New Orleans, died after suffering an electric shock while working on power lines, his family says. A funeral is planned for Thursday, July 1, 2021. Courtesy Cassie Lassabe

Cayce Seal’s body is coming back home to the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday, with funeral services following on Thursday, Cassie Lassabe, Cayce’s girlfriend, announced in Facebook post.

First responders will escort Seal in a processional that will start at U.S. 90 and Waveland Avenue about 11 a.m and end at Edmond Fahey Funeral home, just off Main Street in Old Town Bay St. Louis.

The public is invited to watch as Cayce’s body returns from New Orleans, where he died at University Medical Center after suffering an electric shock on Wednesday while working on power lines, his family said.

Public visitation is Thursday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church on South Beach Boulevard, with a mass to follow. Burial is immediately after at the Lakeshore Cemetery in Hancock County.

Friends and family will gather at a reception in Cayce’s honor after burial at the Lakeshore Community Center.

Seal was a lineman for Entergy power company in New Orleans. He was an organ donor, and University hospital held a donor flag ceremony on Saturday while he was in surgery to give his organs to patients in need.