FBI raid, spillway opening, NCAA baseball and other Coast news you might have missed

Southern Miss thumps Arizona State in Baton Rouge Southern Miss baseball beat Arizona State 15-3 in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Missed any big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

FBI raids Lovelace Drugs

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Lovelace Drugs, a popular store and soda fountain, in Ocean Springs last week.

“The FBI is here for law enforcement purposes authorized by federal court,” said FBI spokesperson Brett Carr. No other information was provided.

Coast mayors concerned about Mississippi waters after opening of spillway

Coast mayors met last week to see what could be done to protect the region after the Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened twice this year — the first time that’s ever happened.

The opening of the spillway rests in the hands of Louisiana and the Army Corps of Engineers. Mississippi has no seat at the table, the Mississippi officials said.

The spillway’s opening drops the salinity of the Mississippi Sound and adversely affects marine populations and fishing hauls, the officials said.

Moby Solangi, executive director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport has been fighting to get attention on the environmental impact of the water release.

“I think it’s even worse then the BP oil spill,” he said. “We had 91 dead dolphins in 2010 during the oil spill. As of today we have 98 and counting,” he said, along with 143 dead turtles.

Former U.S. Senator dies

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran died last week at the age of 81.

Cochran served 45 years in Washington, beginning with him joining the House of Representatives in 1973, and later, the Senate in 1978.

At the time, he was the first Republican to win a statewide election in more than a century. He resigned from the Senate in April 2018 for health reasons.

Southern Miss falls to LSU in NCAA D-1 baseball tournament

Southern Miss was eliminated from NCAA D-1 baseball tournament after losing to LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional’s final elimination game.

The Golden Eagles lost twice to the Tigers — 8-4 in their first meeting and 6-4 in the regional final.

Southern Miss eliminated Arizona State to reach the regional final with a comeback capped by a two-out, two-RBI single for the walk-off win.