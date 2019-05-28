Viral domestic abuse case update, abortion and other big Coast news you may have missed

Mississippi Gov. signs ‘heartbeat’ abortion law Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation — a measure that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation — a measure that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Lawmaker accused of punching wife responds

State Rep. Doug McLeod of Lucedale told the George County Times last week that there were “many fabrications and misrepresentations” in the media and on social media regarding allegations that he punched his wife.

His wife, Michelle, also issued her own statement saying the “twisting of information has misrepresented me and the truth.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We intend to let the process work as designed, and we refuse to feed into the frenzy that has been initiated by the misleading reporting being done,” she added. “We would ask that you reserve judgment and request that you respect our family and our family’s privacy.”

Neither explained how the incident had been misrepresented.

According to a police report, a drunken Mcleod punched his wife in the face, bloodying her nose on May 18. He told officers he felt it was taking her too long to undress for sex.

Federal judge blocks abortion law

A federal judge temporarily blocked Mississippi’s newest law that would ban most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, the Associated Press reports.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves issued order May 24. He is the same judge who struck down a 2018 Mississippi law to ban abortion at 15 weeks.

The state is appealing Reeves ‘ruling on the 2018 law.

The law was set to take effect on July 1.

Nearly 1 in 4 Mississippi students failed reading test

Nearly 25% of third-graders in Mississippi failed a reading test which may prevent them from advancing to the fourth grade, according to reports from the Associated Press and the Sun Herald.

Of 35,000 students, nearly 9,000 failed the test, and South Mississippi school districts had an average passing rate of 76%.

Mississippi is one of 16 states that demand third-grade students pass a reading score threshold. The state raised its threshold this year.

Red Snapper season opens

Red Snapper season, one of the state’s most popular saltwater fishing seasons, opened on the Coast last week, the Associated Press reports.

The season will run seven days a week through July 8. The season will resume July 28, running through Sept. 2. The break allows state officials to determine how many snapper are caught and prevents anglers from catching the state’s quota before Labor Day.