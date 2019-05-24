Nearly 1 in 4 Coast students failed the new third grade reading test. Here are all the scores.

Teachers face wide gap in student reading skills at school In this January, 2015, video, Jeff Davis Elementary School third-grade teachers talk about what was then the new state reading proficiency requirement for third-grade students to advance in Mississippi Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this January, 2015, video, Jeff Davis Elementary School third-grade teachers talk about what was then the new state reading proficiency requirement for third-grade students to advance in Mississippi

About one in four third graders statewide and on the Coast failed a toughened reading test on the first try this spring, results released Wednesday by the Mississippi Department of Education show, leaving it unclear if they will advance to fourth grade.

Mississippi is one of 16 states that demand third grade students pass a reading score threshold or flunk, with Nevada and Michigan imposing such requirements in the next two years. Mississippi raised its threshold this year, mandating students reach the middle of five scoring levels, which officials describe as “approaching grade level expectations.” From 2015, the first year the requirement was implemented, until last year, students only had to reach the second lowest achievement level, called “basic.”

Wright was the prime mover in increasing the threshold, a move the Legislature approved in 2016. She had long been uncomfortable that students who remained far from proficient were allowed to advance.

“I think we have to hold the bar high,” Wright told reporters Wednesday. “Children’s lives depend on it.”

Of 35,000 students, nearly 9,000 failed the test.

South Mississippi school districts had an average passing rate of 76%, down from 95% or higher last year. The education department does not list specific scores for schools with a passing rate of 95% or higher, or for schools with less than 10 students tested to protect the privacy of student scores.

Last year, 39 Coast schools and eight districts has a passing rate 95% or higher. This year, only one school did — Pineville Elementary, a Harrison County school next to the Seabee base in Gulfport.

Long Beach School District had the highest passing rate on the Coast at 89%. Moss Point again had the lowest at 50%. Two other districts scored below the state average: George County and Jackson County.

Districts % passing Long Beach 89 Ocean Springs 87.2 Harrison County 81.6 Gulfport 81.4 Biloxi 80.5 Stone County 79.8 Pass Christian 78.5 Pearl River County 78.5 Bay-Waveland 77.9 Poplarville 77 Pascagoula-Gautier 76.7 George County 67.9 Jackson County 63.9 Moss Point 50 State average 74.5

Students had a second chance last week, although those results aren’t yet available. Students get a third chance to advance later this summer, after districts finish up summer school. About 3% of students were allowed to advance last year without passing for various reasons.

Statewide, Chickasaw County school district had the top share of passing third graders at 94%, while Yazoo City was lowest at 32%. The state is taking over Yazoo City on June 1 as part of its achievement school district aimed at improving performance. The districts that performed the worst were typically small, rural, poor and overwhelmingly African American, places that struggle to attract good teachers.

By comparison, 15% of students failed the first round of testing in 2015, with 8% ultimately forced to repeat third grade. Students repeating third grade are supposed to receive intensive tutoring from highly qualified teachers.

Officials had predicted passing rates would drop from last year’s 93.8%, when students had to reach the second level. However, Kymona Burk, until recently the state literacy director, had told The Associated Press earlier this year that officials were hoping as many as 80% would pass.

Wright counted it as a victory that 74.5% of students reached the third level this year, up from 73.8% last year.

“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of the work that teachers have done,” Wright said.

Only reading scores are available for the test now, and Wright says that once writing scores come in, some additional third graders could shift to the passing column. She says she expects full results to show that the share of students scoring at proficient and above has continued to increase.

Mississippi is paying for literacy coaches to help improve instruction in 182 of 420 schools statewide with a third grade. The state also has provided training on teaching reading to 13,000 people, and provides extra money for summer schools for struggling readers.

The Republican policymakers who adopted Mississippi’s plan from Florida support it, also pointing to improvements in performance on a nationwide test. At least one independent study of Florida has found benefits uncertain.

“Making sure children can read before being socially promoted is critical,” Gov. Phil Bryant said in a statement. “I will continue to make sure our students are put in a position to succeed and that means setting high expectations.”

Bryant, who says he is “glad” that three-fourths of students passed, was a prime mover in the law’s original adoption.

South Mississippi scores









2019 2018 BAY ST. LOUIS-WAVELAND 77.9 91.8 North Bay Elementary 77.9 91.8 BILOXI PUBLIC 80.5 94.2 Gorenflo Elementary 48.9 91.3 Jeff Davis Elementary 88.9 93.4 North Bay Elementary S 91.4 ≥ 95 Popps Ferry Elementary 84.9 92.9 GEORGE COUNTY 67.9 94.3 Agricola Elementary 74.6 ≥ 95 Benndale Elementary 53.1 88 Central Elementary 79.2 ≥ 95 L.C. Hatcher Elementary 40 77.3 L.T. Taylor Intermediate 55.6 92.9 Rocky Creek Elementary 76.2 ≥ 95 GULFPORT 81.4 ≥ 95 Anniston Avenue Elementary 87.3 ≥ 95 Bayou View Elementary 94.9 ≥ 95 Central Elementary 77.5 ≥ 95 Gaston Point Elementary 71.9 94.7 Pass Road Elementary 79.7 88.3 Twenty Eighth Street Elementary 71.4 ≥ 95 West Elementary 67.9 ≥ 95 HANCOCK 83.3 ≥ 95 East Hancock Elementary 93.5 ≥ 95 Hancock North Central Elementary* 79.1 ≥ 95 South Hancock Elementary* 78.3 92.5 West Hancock Elementary 77.2 94.4 HARRISON COUNTY 81.6 ≥ 95 Bel Aire Elementary 74.3 94.4 Crossroads Elementary 73.8 ≥ 95 D’Iberville Elementary 87.2 ≥ 95 Harrison Central Elementary 77.4 ≥ 95 Lizana Elementary 86.1 ≥ 95 Lyman Elementary 80.4 ≥ 95 North Woolmarket Elementary 88.4 ≥ 95 Pineville Elementary ≥ 95 ≥ 95 River Oaks Elementary 63.5 94.1 Saucier Elementary 91.3 ≥ 95 Three Rivers Elementary 79.5 ≥ 95 West Wortham Elementary 89.8 ≥ 95 Woolmarket Elementary 94 ≥ 95 JACKSON COUNTY 63.9 94.9 East Central Upper Elementary 81 93.9 St Martin East Elementary 92.2 ≥ 95 St Martin N Elementary 88.1 ≥ 95 Vancleave Upper Elementary 80.6 93.3 LONG BEACH 89 ≥ 95 Thomas L. Reeves Elementary 89.2 ≥ 95 W.J. Quarles Elementary 88.8 ≥ 95 MOSS POINT 50 93 Moss Point Escatawpa Upper Elementary 50 93 OCEAN SPRINGS 87.2 ≥ 95 Magnolia Park Elementary 89.8 ≥ 95 Oak Park Elementary 85.2 ≥ 95 Pecan Park Elementary 86.5 ≥ 95 PASCAGOULA-GAUTIER 76.7 93.4 Arlington Heights Elementary* 74.2 86.4 Beach Elementary 55.6 ≥ 95 Central Elementary 76.7 90.2 Cherokee Elementary* 88.1 ≥ 95 College Park Elementary 74.3 94.9 Eastlawn Elementary 73.9 ≥ 95 Gautier Elementary 81.3 ≥ 95 Jackson Elementary 72.7 92.4 Lake Elementary 80 83.3 Martin Bluff 78.9 ≥ 95 PASS CHRISTIAN 78.5 ≥ 95 Delisle Elementary 79.7 ≥ 95 Pass Christian Elementary 77.3 ≥ 95 PEARL RIVER COUNTY 78.5 ≥ 95 Pearl River Central Elementary 78.5 ≥ 95 PICAYUNE 72.8 92.4 Nicholson Elementary 60.9 83.1 Roseland Park Elementary 80 94.9 South Side Elementary 77 ≥ 95 West Side Elementary 69.2 94.3 POPLARVILLE 77 ≥ 95 Poplarville Lower Elementary * ≥ 95 Poplarville Upper Elementary 77.6



STONE COUNTY 79.8 ≥ 95 Perkinston Elementary 78.7 ≥ 95 Stone Elementary 80.8 94.8

* Denotes Literacy Support Schools

Poplarville Lower Elementary score redacted because it had less than 10 students tested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.