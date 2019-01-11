Critters found at Coast fast-food place. Biloxi casino cafe also has critical violations.

A Coast casino cafe and two fast-food places have been cited for critical violations, including one that involves flies, roaches, mice or other critters.

The three food venues are the only South Mississippi businesses to be cited during recent inspections by the Mississippi State Department of Health, online reports show.

Aside from critters, environmentalists cited other food service providers for issues involving protection from contamination, potentially hazardous food and a lack of certified supervision.

The health department gives restaurants and other food service providers 10 days to correct violations of regulations before a state environmentalist holds another inspection.

The critical violations:

Church's Chicken, 3381 Main St., Moss Point: On Jan. 10, insects, rodents or animals were found. Online reports don't give specific details on what that type of critter was found. Church's has received a score of A in previous inspections since its inspection reports were first published on Jan. 11, 2018.





Hard Rock Cafe, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi: On Jan. 3, had a repeat violation of food contact surface cleaned/sanitized, and did not have proper cold holding temperatures. The violations were corrected during the inspection. Hard Rock Casino's cafe has received one other critical violation since its online reports were first published Aug. 31, 2010.





Subway, 7600 Tucker Rd., Ocean Springs: On Jan. 9, did not have a certified manager on duty. The Subway has received a score of A in all other inspections since its reports first appeared online on July 13, 2015.





Restaurants and other food venues receive an A if they pass inspection, and a B if violations are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations.

All food service providers are required to post their latest inspection report where customers can see the current rating.

To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.

You can check out individual food venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.

The recent inspections included nursing homes, coffee shops, supermarket delis, hotels, bars, a hospital and food service trailers.