A McDonald’s and a Coast casino restaurant cited for critical health violations

Two fast-food restaurants on the Mississippi Coast have recently been cited for critical violations in state health department inspections.
Online reports published by the Mississippi State Department of Health show the two restaurants are the only ones in South Mississippi to be cited for critical violations in the past two weeks.
One is a fast-casual restaurant inside Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino in Biloxi, and the other is a McDonald’s in Long Beach.
Here’s what the reports say:
Steak ‘n Shake, 280 Beach Blvd., Biloxi: On Dec. 10, was found not in compliance with food separated and protected; food contact surface cleaned/sanitized; proper cold holding temperatures; adequate hand washing facilities supplied/accessible; toxic substance properly identified/stored/used. All violations except for the hand washing issues were corrected during the inspection. Steak N Shake has received four other Cs for some of the same violations since its inspections were first posted online May 20, 2014.
McDonald’s, 228 East Beach Blvd. (U.S. 90), Long Beach: On Dec. 20, was found not in compliance with food contact surface cleaned/sanitized. It was corrected during the inspection. The McDonald’s has received only one other C since its inspections were first published online Jan. 29, 2008. It’s other C came from an inspection on May 15, 2008.
The restaurants will be inspected again within 10 days, but will only be able to upgrade their grades by one level.
Restaurants and other food venues receive an A if they pass a state inspection, and a B if violations are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations. The businesses also are required to post their latest inspection report where customers can see the current rating.
To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
You can check out individual food venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.
