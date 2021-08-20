In all but two South MS counties, kids have more COVID cases than any other age group

Mississippi broke a COVID-19 record again on Friday.

The health department reported 5,048 new cases, the highest one-day total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The previous high figure was 5,023 on Aug. 13.

The state also reported 54 new deaths, including 13 on the Coast. That’s the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported on any day since Feb. 9, when there were 15 deaths reported in the six counties of South Mississippi.

There were six deaths reported in Harrison County, one of which was identified from death certificate reports from April 29 to Aug. 14. One death in Stone County was also identified from death certificate reports.

The other 11 deaths, including two in Jackson and Pearl River counties and one each in George and Hancock Counties, were occurred between Aug. 8 and 19.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The state reported 1,050 new cases in South Mississippi, or 21% of the statewide total. South Mississippi has 17% of the state’s population.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs on Twitter Friday morning urged Mississippians who test positive for COVID-19 to seek information about monoclonal antibody treatment.

Need information on Monoclonal Antibody treatment for COVID? And how to get it?



Call MSDH COVID Hotline! 877-978-6453, option 2



Partnership between MSDH and KPMG (thanks to partners at KPMG)https://t.co/1KhnoUCZZ3 — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 20, 2021

Pediatric cases on the rise

The “weekly snapshots” the health department publishes for each county also show a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among kids under age 18 since the beginning of August.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In four Coast counties—George, Hancock, Pearl River and Stone—there were more cases among children ages 0 to 17 than in any other age group for the week ending Aug. 14, the most recent weekly snapshot shows.

Children made up the greatest share of new cases in Hancock County, where they comprised 31%, according to a Sun Herald analysis. In Stone, they were 29%, and in Pearl River, 28%. In George, they comprised 25%.

The Coast’s two biggest counties, Harrison and Jackson, saw larger shares of cases in the 25-39 age group, but still reported kids comprising 25% and 21% of new cases, respectively.

Statewide, 20,000 students were in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 last week, with 6,563 students and staff testing positive, compared to 845 by the same point last year.

Dr. Andrea Logan, a Singing River pediatrician, said she’s seeing more cases and sicker kids than she did last year, though most children will experience symptoms no worse than a common cold.

The surge has caused her to shift her guidance on vaccines for kids 12 and up from suggesting families consider it, to pleading.

“Please, please, get your 12-and-up vaccinated,” she said in a recent interview.

Here are total cases for each county in South Mississippi:

George: 3,640 (43 new)

Hancock: 5,782 (220 new)

Harrison: 26,670 (400 new)

Jackson: 19,371 (257 new)

Pearl River: 6,750 (108 new)

Stone: 2,935 (22 new)