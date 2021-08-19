How bad is COVID-19 in South MS? We’re now in one of the worst hot spots in US.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to skyrocket in Mississippi.

On Thursday, another 4,807 people tested positive in Mississippi — and that may be a low count since others who have symptoms may not get tested and counted, given the long lines at clinics and testing centers.

The health department reported an additional 21 deaths in the state on Thursday.

That brings the total since March 11, 2020 to 401,201 positive cases and 4,807 deaths from the coronavirus in Mississippi.

How bad is it in South Mississippi?

Here are the facts from Thursday’s Mississippi State Department of Health report:

▪ In a single day, the six counties of South Mississippi had 1,097 people test positive for the coronavirus.

▪ That is 23% of all new cases in the state.

▪ South Mississippi has 17% percent of the state’s population.

▪ South Mississippi’s new cases are 6% higher than the state’s.

▪ On a per capita basis, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida have the three worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and CNBC.

Based on these numbers, South Mississippi residents are living in one of the worst COVID hot spots in the country.

Nearly half of the new cases Thursday — 493 — were in Harrison County.

Since Monday, 4,711 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Mississippi.

Four more deaths were reported Thursday in the six counties, bringing the total deaths reported in South Mississippi since Monday 27.

What can be done?

More than 71,000 people got a shot of vaccine last week, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday, and he attributes the increase to people recognizing the danger of the delta variant.

“Last week, we did over 71,000 vaccinations, which was almost 10,000, more than a week before, and more than triple what we did about five or six weeks ago,” Dobbs said,

Even with more people getting vaccinated, Dobbs said it won’t make much difference in cases this week or next week, but it will by fall.

“The delta variant is highly contagious and deadly. It’s taking our family members, and we know that the vaccine can keep that from happening,” he said. Most of the people who die in the coming days in Mississippi could make it if they get vaccinated before they get COVID-19, he said.

Nasal vaccine is being tested, Dobbs said, but he doesn’t see it being ready in the near future and “probably not soon enough to help us with this delta surge.

“A lot of folks don’t like needles,” he said, and he’d welcome a nasal vaccine if it becomes available.

He’s urging those who test positive the coronavirus to get monoclonal antibodies, which significantly reduce the number of people who have to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue at record levels in the state. Singing River Health System reported Tuesday that 27 people were on life support at its three hospitals and Memorial Hospital has 30 people on ventilators.