Do you have COVID in MS? This treatment is keeping patients out of Coast hospitals.

A treatment is available to keep those who test positive for COVID-19 out of hospitals on the Coast.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is proving to be 97.4% effective at preventing hospitalization among those with mild to moderate symptoms if the treatment is given quickly after a positive test, said Sarah Duffey, media relations director for Singing River Health Systems.

Here’s how it works, what it costs and what you need to know:

When to get monoclonal antibody treatment

After testing positive for the coronavirus, get the treatment within 8-10 days. Waiting lessens the effectiveness, Duffey said.

“It is absolutely a very effective treatment,” SRHS CEO Lee Bond told business leaders last week. “The problem is there are some folks that are too far along in their progression to receive it.”

It takes about 30 minutes for the infusion, and the person remains for one hour of observation following the treatment.

Where to get antibody infusions on MS Coast

After testing positive, people should contact their primary care provider or the clinic where they tested positive to schedule an appointment.

Monoclonal antibody infusions are available at medical centers across South Mississippi, including Ochsner Bay St. Louis, Singing River Health System in Pascagoula and Gulfport, Memorial Hospital in Gulfport and George County Hospital.

More information also is available from the hospitals and the Mississippi Health Department.

Singing River Health System — Call 228-809-5044 to be connected with the team for screening and coordination.





Memorial Hospital Gulfport — 228-867-5000

Ochsner Bay St. Louis — Hotline is 844-978-2772 or hospital number is 228-467-8600

George Regional Health System — Call 601-673-6101

Mississippi COVID hotline — 877-978-6453

What does it cost?

Like vaccines, the cost of the monoclonal antibody treatment is covered right now and doesn’t cost the patient, Duffey said

What are monoclonal antibodies?

Monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses, according the the Food and Drug Administration.

Bamlanivimab, etesevimab and Regeneron are monoclonal antibodies that block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

They are given to patients to reduce the risk that a person with COVID-19, particularly with underlying health risks, needs to be hospitalized.

Who qualifies for infusions?

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that a young, healthy person who tests positive for COVID-19 and doesn’t have symptoms does not need the monoclonal antibodies.

But nearly every Mississippian has an underlying health issue and should consider the antibody treatment after a positive test, he said.

“Ninety percent of Mississippians should probably get it,” Dobbs said last week. “If you’re overweight, if you have diabetes if you have hypertension, if you take any kind of medication whatsoever, you should get the infusion, so it should be most people.”

Those who already received the vaccine for COVID-19 but have symptoms can get the antibody infusion, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Physicians may give the infusion to residents who are 12 or older and weigh 88 pounds or more within 10 days of onset of symptoms or a positive test, although individual hospitals may have different age limits.

Other conditions that may qualify a person for the infusion are:

Older age — 65 and older

Obesity or overweight

Cardiovascular disease including hypertension

Pregnancy

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

History of stroke

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment

Chronic lung diseases such as asthma and cystic fibrosis

Neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy

Why is the treatment so critical?

Hospitals and emergency rooms are beyond filled with COVID-19 as cases soar across Mississippi.

Dobbs said statistics show 15% of those with the coronavirus who go into the hospital are going to die.

Keeping a person’s symptoms less severe so they don’t have to be hospitalized means fewer people will die from the coronavirus.

Those who have been treated with the infusion say they begin improving within 24-48 hours.