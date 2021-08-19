Coronavirus
Who said it: Dobbs or Reeves? These are the most memorable quotes of COVID fourth wave
They’ve been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic in Mississippi. Their words have shaped executive orders, mask mandates and changed our daily lives.
And as the coronavirus fourth wave rages in Mississippi, with hospitals overwhelmed and desperately needing staff and deaths spreading to younger age groups, all eyes are on Gov. Tate Reeves and Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
The governor and the Mississippi State Department of Health official have said some pretty memorable — and sometimes polarizing — things over the last month, as the highly-contagious delta variant continues to infect Mississippians.
Do you remember who said what? Take this quiz to test your knowledge. If you’re having trouble seeing it, click here.
