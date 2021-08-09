Biloxi restaurant with ‘shrinking staff’ temporarily closes as COVID rages on MS Coast

Those who work in downtown Biloxi will have to forego their favorite biscuit and lunch place for awhile as The Greenhouse Biloxi closes for a few weeks.

“We have decided to take an August break and regroup after such a crazy year, the resurgence of COVID and a shrinking staff,” owners Jesse Zenor and Kait Sukiennik said in an email notice to customers.

The Biloxi restaurant, tucked away on GE Ohr Street off Howard Avenue, went to shorter hours the first week of August.

“We will close Saturday, Aug. 7 and reopen on Tuesday Aug. 24,” the notice said.

The Greenhouse on Porter will remain open with normal hours. Biloxi customers who drive across the bridge to 404 Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs will find Tuesday’s biscuit specials are chocolate chip biscuit with espresso fluff and cheesy broccoli biscuit with roasted tomatoes and fluff.

Other businesses in South Mississippi have closed temporarily because they can’t hire enough staff or because their employees got the coronavirus or had to quarantine.

The Greenhouse owners said they are hiring at both the Ocean Springs and Biloxi locations and experience is a plus, but not required.