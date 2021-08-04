‘I have 10 down with COVID right now.’ Biloxi police, firefighters hit with delta surge

First responders in South Mississippi are among those who affected by the “delta surge” of new COVID-19 cases.

“I have 10 down with COVID right now,“ Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said Tuesday, and said he expects at least five more officers will be out within a week.

The city has 129 sworn police officers, so 15 unable to work with coronavirus would be more than 10% of the force.

New Fire Chief Nicholaus Geiser told the Biloxi Council said he’s down seven firefighters with the coronavirus, after the fire stations were closed to the public July 29 because of the spike in cases. At that time, five firefighters were diagnosed with COVID, and enhanced daily sanitizing became required again at all stations.

The Biloxi City Council on Tuesday voted to extend the state of emergency for COVID-19 and Councilman Nathan Barrett asked what that will look like for the city.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I don’t have the answer to that right now,” said Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich.

Gilich said without an official inquiry or case tracking, he asked departments for an idea of how many employees are immunized.

“It would be helpful to understand what we’re seeing — Delta or whatever,” he said.

Biloxi went back to social distancing at the budget and council meeting Tuesday, with the mayor and council members seated at four tables instead of the usual two and the audience spread out.

Masks remain optional within Biloxi City Hall.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Biloxi also is dealing with COVID staffing issues at the Natatorium, the city said in social media posts, and hours at the swimming pool will be adjusted as needed.