Delta variant drives deaths, ER crush as MS reports more than 2,800 new COVID cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, one of the highest case rates reported to date and exceeded only by post-holiday numbers on several days in December and January.

The health department reported seven deaths and 134 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Mississippi, one of the least vaccinated states in the nation, now has a total of 352,891 COVID cases and 7,597 deaths. Only 34.4% of residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 49.7% nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

“We are seeing that the delta variant is driving up cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a new “three-minute” COVID update posted to YouTube and shared on social media.

The state is averaging 1,700 cases a day and more than 131 new hospitalizations a day.

The MSDH is using every available avenue to urge residents to get vaccinated as the highly contagious variant sweeps the state and hospitals, including emergency rooms, fill up.

“We are actually seeing more emergency department visits for COVID than we have for any time throughout the pandemic,” Dobbs said.

THREE-MINUTE UPDATE: State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs gives an overview of Mississippi's current COVID-19 situation as pressure continues on hospitals in the state. https://t.co/qdhYlBVLyT — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 3, 2021

Of 93 available ICU beds on the Coast, only six were available on Monday, with 51 COVID patients in critical care rooms.

A total of 1,035 patients were hospitalized on Monday, the highest number since a post-holiday spike in January before vaccinations were widely available. Dobbs said patients are younger, too, with an increasing number under the age of 50 and 1/3 40 or younger.

“These are people who are very seriously ill, in the ICU on life support. And sadly, many of these folks may not make it out of the hospital.”

He also offered the following statistics as proof that COVID vaccines are safe and effective, and prevent serious illness:

97% of new cases are in the unvaccinated.

89% of hospitalizations are in the unvaccinated.

85% of those who died are unvaccinated.

15% of deaths are in vaccinated individuals, but most are older and have weakened immune systems.

In South Mississippi, the MSDH reports a total of 684 new cases and two deaths. Numbers for each county are below:

George: 85 new cases.

Hancock: 41 new cases.

Harrison: 223 new cases.

Jackson: 249 new cases, 1 new death.

Pearl River: 39 new cases, 1 new death.

Stone: 47 new cases.

Singing River Health System nurses and staff are also urging residents to get vaccinated as they deal with an overwhelming “fourth wave” of the virus.

Monoclonal antibodies an option

Dobbs said a person who falls ill with COVID should consult a doctor about the potential of taking monoclonal antibodies, a shot or infusion that is effective at preventing hospitalization and improves survival rates. The treatment produces antibodies that attack COVID.

“Your doctor can give them to you for any reason that they deem appropriate,” Dobbs said.