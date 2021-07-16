Where to get an antibody treatment in MS as COVID cases, delta variant climb

With more than 500 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi on Friday as the delta variant spreads, the state health department’s top doctor is encouraging residents who are diagnosed with COVID-19 to get a monoclonal antibody treatment.

State Health Office Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the antibody treatment can help COVID patients avoid severe side effects, hospitalizations and death.

Dozens of hospitals across the state have the treatments available, including 3 hospitals in South Mississippi:

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

Singing River Health System in Pascagoula

George County Hospital in Lucedale

Click here for a full list of medical facilities offering the monoclonal antibody treatment.

Health officials predicted a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations as the delta variant grows. Mississippi is the least vaccinated state in the U.S.

Vaccine rates on the Coast are low.

Hancock County has a 22.6% second dose rate, the lowest of the three Coastal counties. Harrison County has a 29% second dose rate and Jackson County has a 27.7% second dose rate.