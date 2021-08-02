3 Coast cities now require COVID masks in public buildings as MS goes without mandate

Five months after Mississippi Coast cities decided to follow the governor’s mandate and drop the mask mandate, some mayors are ordering masks again as new COVID-19 cases rise dramatically.

Gulfport became the latest city to require masks, starting at 5 p.m. Monday for city employees and visitors to public buildings in Gulfport. The order will be reevaluated on a weekly basis, the city said in a press release.

Gulfport also is encouraging private business owners to consider requiring measures to protect employees and the public as cases rose by nearly 5,000 across the state Monday.

“With tracking data, input from medical professionals and members of our city family contracting the virus, it is prudent to implement these requirements at this time, in an effort to help mitigate the further spread of this disease,” said Mayor Billy Hewes.

Long Beach and Moss Point announced a mask order for public buildings last week.

Moss Point said in a Facebook post that masks are required to enter city hall and police, fire and other departments, Masks are also required whether people are vaccinated or not vaccinated.