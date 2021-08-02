Nearly 5,000 new COVID cases reported in MS over the weekend as delta variant rages

Mississippi Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned the public on social media Monday morning that the number of new cases of COVID-19 would be big, and they were startling.

Almost 5,000 new cases — 4,991 new cases and 13 deaths — were reported by the health department for Saturday and Sunday.

To show how the delta variant is spreading, a month ago, on July 2, Mississippi had 242 new cases for the day and 1,349 new cases for the week.

A big portion of those new coronavirus cases were in South Mississippi, where the six counties had 1,234 new cases and three deaths over the weekend.

The additional deaths were in Harrison, Pearl River and Stone counties.

The number of new cases in South Mississippi over the weekend by county are:

George — 45

Hancock — 100

Harrison — 539

Jackson — 365

Pearl River — 140

Stone — 45

From July 1 to Aug. 2, Harrison County has 2,479 new cases and 13 additional deaths. The 25-39 age group has seen the biggest surge in daily cases in Harrison County, from 29 on June 26 to 183 on July 24. The second biggest increase was in the 58-64 age group.

Singing River Health System reported Sunday that 86 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at its three hospitals in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport, 23 were in ICU and 15 were on ventilators.

Nearly all the cases in the state are reported to be from the Delta variant and the Health Department now

The report said 98% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, and the 2% who had the vaccine but were hospitalized had underlying conditions.

The Sun Herald will update this article with more details.