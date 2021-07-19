These maps show ICU capacity, bed availability at MS hospitals as COVID surges again

Hospitals on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are seeing an increase in coronavirus patients as COVID-19 cases surge during the delta variant spread.

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport saw a quadrupling increase in COVID patients over the last few weeks, an official said last week during a press conference with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

This maps show hospital bed availability and ICU capacity in real time at hospitals across Mississippi, including medical centers in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

The data shows overall capacity, which includes but is not limited to coronavirus patients.

The data used for these maps is from healthdata.gov and is updated daily around 8:15 a.m.

Hospital ICU capacity by MS county

Overall hospital capacity by MS county

This map shows an average of hospital bed availability in Mississippi counties based on data over the last 7 days.

ICU bed availability on the Coast

This map shows ICU available at four hospitals on the Coast: Ochsner Medical Center in Bay St. Louis, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Merit Health in Biloxi and Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. The data is an average over the last seven days.