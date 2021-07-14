These maps show COVID vaccine rates by county as delta variant spreads across MS

As the delta variant spreads across Mississippi, the state is still grappling with one of the the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, data shows.







Almost all of Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases are of the delta variant, said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Dobbs on Tuesday tweeted that 12 children across Mississippi are in hospital intensive care units battling the coronavirus, 10 of them on ventilators.







Dobbs is urging residents to get both doses of the vaccine to slow the spread of the delta variant and coronavirus.







These interactive maps give you an in-depth look at the coronavirus and vaccine data in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties, as well as the rest of the state.

COVID vaccine rates in MS

This map shows vaccination rates in Mississippi over time by county.

This map shows Mississippi’s coronavirus vaccination rate over time compared to other states in the U.S.

This map shows Mississippi’s vaccination rates by county, including Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George counties.

This map shows vaccination rates on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Map: COVID deaths in MS

Daily COVID cases in MS

COVID hospitalizations & ICU beds in MS

This map shows hospital capacity for coronavirus patients at hospitals on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

This map shows intensive care unit bed capacity for coronavirus patients at Coast hospitals.