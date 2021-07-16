Coronavirus

Get the COVID vaccine or wear a mask at school, MS health dept. urges in new guidance

As the school year is about to start, all unvaccinated teachers, staff and students 2 or older are being urged by the Mississippi State Department of Health to wear masks in indoor school settings.

The MSDH released updated guidelines Friday afternoon for K-12 school settings, saying they are consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Gov. Tate Reeves has said masks will not be required in school settings, but that was before the ongoing spread of the highly contagious delta variant nationwide. Most Coast school districts have released reopening plans that will require masks only if mandated by the governor.

The other recommendations for schools that MSHD included in a news release:

Guidance for vaccinated students, teachers, staff

Fully vaccinated students teachers and staff do not need to wear masks indoors, quarantine because of possible COVID exposure or undergo COVID testing if asymptomatic.

MSDH’s School-Based Testing Initiative will help with onsite testing for individuals in school settings who are unvaccinated and asymptomatic and is also working with health-care partners to provide vaccinations in school settings for those who are eligible.

All Mississippi residents 12 and older are eligible for widely available COVID vaccinations. The state’s vaccination rate is the lowest in the nation, which is leading to a greater number of COVID infections.

