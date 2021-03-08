Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine on the MS Coast? Here are the latest locations.

Monday is typically a good time to schedule an appointment for a the coronavirus vaccine, and this week Memorial Hospital is accepting appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday.

These appointments are for the Pfizer COVID-19 first dose vaccine and will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The locations are:

Tuesday, March 9: Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle (8:30 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 10: Isaiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gulfport

An appointment is required. and can be made by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 228-867-5000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Now eligible to receive the vaccine are those age 50 and older, those 16 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition, teachers and employees in K-12, preschool or daycare, first responders and health care personnel and EMTs, including those who work in nursing homes.

Vaccine now is available at a variety of locations in South Mississippi.

To check on availability and schedule an appointment :

State drive-thru centers go online to covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453

Singing River Health Center hotline is 228-809-5555

Memorial Hospital hotline is 228-867-5000

Coastal Family Health Center number 877-374-4991.

Check with your local physician’s office or pharmacy to see if they have vaccine available.