Coronavirus

Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine on the MS Coast? Here are the latest locations.

Sun Herald

Monday is typically a good time to schedule an appointment for a the coronavirus vaccine, and this week Memorial Hospital is accepting appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday.

These appointments are for the Pfizer COVID-19 first dose vaccine and will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The locations are:

An appointment is required. and can be made by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 228-867-5000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Now eligible to receive the vaccine are those age 50 and older, those 16 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition, teachers and employees in K-12, preschool or daycare, first responders and health care personnel and EMTs, including those who work in nursing homes.

Vaccine now is available at a variety of locations in South Mississippi.

To check on availability and schedule an appointment :

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service