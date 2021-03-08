Vaccinated people can gather safely without masks, CDC says in updated COVID guidelines

Just after her husband got vaccinated, Jane Newberry of Kansas City, 76, gets her COVID-19 vaccine from Platte County Health Department nurse Karla Hunt. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

For those itching to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, federal health officials just released new guidance that offers some good news — but only for people who have been fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that people who have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot, can gather indoors two weeks after completing their vaccination series with other fully vaccinated individuals without masks or physical distancing.

The risk of infection in such scenarios is low, the agency says. But including individuals who have not completed their vaccinations — or those who have not been vaccinated at all — in indoor gatherings can increase the chances someone gets infected.

That’s because the currently available COVID-19 vaccines do not fully prevent coronavirus infection, meaning vaccinated people can still get infected and spread it to others. However, data indicate the shots make it less likely that an infected vaccinated person could spread the virus to others or experience symptoms.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can meet with unvaccinated individuals from a single household indoors without masks or distancing if those people are at low risk for severe COVID-19. Those who have completed their vaccination series can also “refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic,” according to the report.

Still, fully vaccinated people should avoid large in-person gatherings and take precautions in public such as wearing well-fitted masks and physical distancing, especially when around unvaccinated people.

“Until more is known and vaccination coverage increases, some prevention measures will continue to be necessary for all people, regardless of vaccination status. However, the benefits of reducing social isolation and relaxing some measures such as quarantine requirements may outweigh the residual risk of fully vaccinated people becoming ill with COVID-19 or transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to others,” the CDC said.

“Additionally, taking steps towards relaxing certain measures for vaccinated persons may help improve COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake. Therefore, there are several activities that fully vaccinated people can resume now, at low risk to themselves, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others.”

The CDC is not updating its travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people at this time.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week during a White House COVID-19 response briefing that the nation continues “to see troubling signs in the trajectory of the pandemic… with the most recent declines in cases and deaths continuing to show signs of stalling.”

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases jumped 3.5% from the prior seven days, to about 66,000 cases. The seven-day average of deaths also increased 2.2% from the previous seven days to “slightly more than 2,000 deaths per day,” Walensky said.

“We are at a critical nexus in the pandemic... On the one hand, cases in the country are leveling off at rates just on the cusp of potential to resurge... And on the other hand, stamina has worn thin, fatigue is winning and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored,” she added.

More than 58.8 million Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of March 7 — about 18% of the total population, a CDC tracker shows. More than 30.6 million people have received their second and final dose, or about 9% of the total population.