30 Walmarts in Mississippi will soon offer limited COVID-19 vaccines, state says

Walmart is expected to soon join the effort in Mississippi to give COVID-19 vaccines to priority groups at no cost.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs anticipates Walmart pharmacies to start giving vaccines on Feb. 12 at 30 store locations across the state’s 82 counties.

“We don’t have a final list of what those stores are, but we will let you know when they are on board,” Dobbs said. “We anticipate 6,200 doses being administered in the first week through this pharmacy program.

“Stay tuned. More information will be on the way soon.”

CVS and Walgreens have been involved in the distribution of the vaccine at long-term care facilities, but they will not be part of this effort, Dobbs said.

Walmart recently began administering vaccines for the coronavirus at stores in Maryland, Texas, Delaware, Indiana and Washington D.C.

Once the program starts in Mississippi, Walmart encourages people who are eligible for the vaccine to check out availability at Walmart.com and at Samsclub.com.

Those eligible for the vaccine in Mississippi are ages 65 and up and those 16 and up who have one of the pre-existing conditions listed by MSDH that makes them more susceptible to severe symptoms.

Vaccine appointments can be set up through the state’s drive-through vaccination locations at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-978-6453.