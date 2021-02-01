Are COVID-19 cases and deaths still rising in South Mississippi? Here’s the latest

The seven-day average of new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi dipped Monday to the lowest point since early December, but health officials caution it’s still too high and much higher than the summer surge.

Mississippi State Department of Health reported 705 new cases and 11 deaths Monday.

The state’s seven-day average of 1,509 cases per day is the lowest since Dec. 1. The peak was 2,432 on Jan. 10, which was 10 months into the pandemic.

South Mississippi is now averaging 300 new cases a day, down from a high of 375 in mid-January.

Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist, said last week that the numbers are showing signs of leveling off after the post-holiday surge, but they are still much higher than at the summer peak. The seven-day average peaked during the summer at 1,381 cases on July 26.

The state had 1,229 deaths from the coronavirus reported in January, 160 of them in South Mississippi.

As of Saturday, over 6,000 Mississippians have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Harrison County is the first in South Mississippi to tally over 150,000 total cases.

South Mississippi added 101 new cases Monday and 1 new death in Stone County.

The death toll by county now stands at 223 in Harrison County, 196 in Jackson County, 111 in Pearl River, 66 in Hancock, 42 in George and 28 in Stone.

Cases by county since March 11 are:

George — 2,148 (3 new)

Hancock — 3,162 (8 new)

Harrison — 15,292 (56 new)

Jackson — 11,495 (24 new)

Pearl River — 3,717 (3 new)

Stone — 1,605 (7 new)

Totals for South Mississippi: 37,419 cases, 666 deaths

Totals for Mississippi: 275,706 cases, 6,056 deaths, 222,812 recoveries through Jan. 24

Sunday, Jan. 31

Numbers of new cases reported by the health department typically are lower on weekends. On Sunday, 811 new cases and 27 more deaths were reported in Mississippi.

In the six counties of South Mississippi, 146 new cases and 5 deaths were added.

Total cases by county are:

George — 2,145 (5 new)

Hancock — 3,154 (26 new)

Harrison — 15,236 (56 new)

Jackson — 11,471 (43 new)

Pearl River — 3,714 (10 new)

Stone — 1,598 (6 new)