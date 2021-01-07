COVID cases hit record high as MS state website crashes, seniors try to schedule vaccines

While the Mississippi State Department of Health website has crashed and anxious senior citizens scramble to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, the state has hit a new high for cases: 3,355 are being reported on Thursday.

The previous high was 3,023 cases on Dec. 30. Also on Thursday, the MSDH reported 48 deaths. The state now has a total of 231,490 cases of COVID-19 and 5,061 deaths.

The seven-day average for daily cases is 2,240, also a record high.

The MSDH reported the numbers through its mobile application. A breakdown by county is not available because the website, msdh.ms.gov, has been down all day.

Also, the Sun Herald is receiving calls from residents who are 75 and older and now eligible for shots. At a news conference Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs offered a telephone number that elderly residents can call to schedule appointments.

Several Sun Herald readers said they have been unable to get through to a person at the telephone number. One reader said she spent 1 1/2 hours on hold. Dobbs said more workers will be added to man telephones because of call volume.

While the website was working Wednesday, the Sun Herald checked appointment slots and found they had all been filled through the end of January at MSDH/University of Mississippi Medical Center drive-thru locations offering the shots in Harrison, Jackson and Forrest counties.

Both Singing River Health System and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport are also taking appointments for vaccinations in the eligible age group. Vaccinations are also still available to health care workers who have not yet received them.

How to schedule vaccine appointments on the MS Coast

To schedule vaccinations through Singing River, call 228-809-5555. Established patients can make an appointment through MySingingRiver account.

Media director Sarah Duffey said Singing River expects to administer 1,320 shots Thursday and will be receiving vaccine doses on Monday with another 1,320 slots available for Tuesday appointments.

Memorial Hospital’s website says residents 75 and older can call 228-867-5000 to schedule appointments. Memorial also is offering first-come, first-served vaccinations Thursday — while supplies last — at the following clinic locations:

▪ Memorial Physician Clinics, Orange Grove Specialty 15286 Community Rd, Gulfport

▪ Memorial Diamondhead Diagnostic Center, 4300 Leisure Time Dr., Diamondhead

▪ Memorial Physician Clinics, Cedar Lake Multispecialty, 1756 Popp’s Ferry Rd.

▪ Memorial Physician Clinics Digestive Health Center Ocean Springs, 3890 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs.