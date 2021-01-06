Coast elderly can get COVID vaccine as early as tomorrow from Singing River Health System

Singing River Health System is finalizing plans to vaccinate Coast residents 75 and older for COVID-19 beginning Thursday, media relations director Sarah Duffey says.

Duffey was on a call Wednesday morning about setting up locations and a signup system for senior citizens to be vaccinated through the health system.

Duffey said Singing River is planning to set up a call center by noon Wednesday for scheduling appointments at a central location. The Sun Herald will update this story with signup details as soon as plans are finalized.

She said vaccines will be offered on a first-scheduled, first-served basis. Duffey said the goal is to vaccinate up to 1,600 people by Friday.

The Mississippi State Health Department also has started setting up appointments that can be scheduled online for those 75 and older, plus for any health care workers and paramedics who have not been vaccinated.

Kicking off 75 and older. Thank you Chairman Read pic.twitter.com/3j7XelzcLX — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) January 6, 2021

MSDH, in partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, will begin offering vaccinations for the elderly next week, but January appointments slots have already filled up at Forrest, Harrison and Jackson County health department offices offering the vaccination, the website indicates.

Vaccine supplies steadily arriving

Both Singing River and Memorial Hospital, based in Gulfport, say vaccination supplies are steady. Singing River has vaccinated health care workers who want shots and is ready to vaccinate the elderly as COVID-19 continues to fill hospitals and case counts remain high.

“The only way we’re going to get this under control is to get as much of the public vaccinated as possible,” said Chris Ayers, a Singing River clinical pharmacist.

Those with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines can call 877-978-6453, the MSDH says.

Vaccinations also will be available from the MSDH in Harrison County, but that site has not started announcing appointments yet.

At Memorial, the first phase of vaccinations for front-line health care workers is being completed and the hospital system is expanding availability to all support staff and will next offer vaccinations to the broader health care community, including dental and psychiatric facilities, said Cindy Hansen, vaccine coordinator and director of employee health.

She said that Memorial alone has around 5,000 employees, with around 1,700 vaccinated.

Not all employees are getting the vaccination, which requires a booster shot, Duffey and Hansen said.

But the vaccine is proving safe, they said, with transient reactions such as swelling, low-grade fever and aches that resolve within 12 hours or less.

At Singing River, Duffey said, a little more than 2,000 health care workers had been vaccinated as of Tuesday. The health care system employs around 3,000.

“We have not see any issues locally,” Ayers said. “Obviously, with any vaccine, there is a chance you can have an adverse event. But from what we’ve seen, these vaccines are overwhelmingly safe.”

More on Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

Vaccines and supplies have arrived in steady quantities with MSDH tracking the doses administered. Unlike testing kits earlier in the pandamic, no shortages are being experienced.

However, drugmakers and federal officials are looking for ways to expand supplies as the vaccine rollout moves through priority tiers to the general public.

The nation is relying on two vaccines to innoculate against COVID-19, one from Moderna and the other from Pfizer-BioNTech. Moderna and scientists are studying whether doses of its vaccine can be halved and still be effective.

The Moderna vaccine requires a booster after 28 days, while Pfizer’s booster is administered 21 days after the initial vaccination.