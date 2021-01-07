Can Mississippians sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in a county they don’t live in?

You can travel to another county in Mississippi to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if there are no appointments available in your county of residence, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health started vaccinating health care workers at 18 drive-thru sites across the state that are also drive-thru testing sites.

MSDH announced Wednesday that those 75 and older could also start signing up for the coronavirus vaccinations.

However, available appointment slots quickly filled up, and with sites in just 18 counties many residents wondered if they could sign up at a vaccination site outside of their home county. Dobbs said yes, they can.

Dobbs also said he expects wider vaccine availability as clinics, pharmacies and community health centers sign up to offer the shots.

People 75 and older and those who work in health care are the first priority in the state’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

To sign up for a vaccine for the coronavirus through the department of health, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

The Mississippi National Guard is helping us make COVID-19 vaccinations happen at our drive-through sites for healthcare workers. These photos are from Jackson County today. Openings in much of the state remain for free vaccinations this week.