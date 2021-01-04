When can I get the coronavirus vaccine in Mississippi? Here’s the schedule

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday released the first tentative timeline for the vaccine rollout across the state.

The schedule started Monday with 18 drive-thru sites throughout the state for health-care workers.

The remaining schedule was released Monday on social media:

In progress — Phase 1a

All health-care personnel

Long-term care facility residents

Mid-January — Phase 1b.1

Those age 75 and older

First responders (police and fire).

K-12, college and university teachers and staff

Childcare workers

Correction officers and staff

Group setting workers

February — Phase 1b.2

Food and agriculture workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing, grocery store and public transit workers

February — Phase 1c.1

Those age 65 and older

Those age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions

March — Phase 1c.2

Those age 16 and older in group settings or correctional facilities

Essential workers as defined by CISA

A press conference begins at 2:30 p.m. with Gov. Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The Sun Herald will update this article.