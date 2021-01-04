Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
When can I get the coronavirus vaccine in Mississippi? Here’s the schedule

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday released the first tentative timeline for the vaccine rollout across the state.

The schedule started Monday with 18 drive-thru sites throughout the state for health-care workers.

The remaining schedule was released Monday on social media:

In progress — Phase 1a

Mid-January — Phase 1b.1

February — Phase 1b.2

February — Phase 1c.1

March — Phase 1c.2

A press conference begins at 2:30 p.m. with Gov. Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The Sun Herald will update this article.

