When can I get the coronavirus vaccine in Mississippi? Here’s the schedule
The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday released the first tentative timeline for the vaccine rollout across the state.
The schedule started Monday with 18 drive-thru sites throughout the state for health-care workers.
The remaining schedule was released Monday on social media:
In progress — Phase 1a
- All health-care personnel
- Long-term care facility residents
Mid-January — Phase 1b.1
- Those age 75 and older
- First responders (police and fire).
- K-12, college and university teachers and staff
- Childcare workers
- Correction officers and staff
- Group setting workers
February — Phase 1b.2
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing, grocery store and public transit workers
February — Phase 1c.1
- Those age 65 and older
- Those age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions
March — Phase 1c.2
- Those age 16 and older in group settings or correctional facilities
- Essential workers as defined by CISA
A press conference begins at 2:30 p.m. with Gov. Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
The Sun Herald will update this article.
