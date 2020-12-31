Number of Mississippians in ICUs, on ventilators with COVID at an all-time high on NYE

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in Mississippi are still trending upward following the Christmas holidays, and hospital resources are being stretched thin.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted on New Year’s Eve that the state had broken three more records:

Highest number of COVID patients in ICU – 346 (5 of them are children)

Highest number of COVID patients on ventilators: 219

Highest number of total ICU patients on record: 842

“Please be safe this New Years. We all know what to do.”

NEW COVID RECORDS 12/30



Highest number of COVID patients in ICU – 346 (5 of them are children)



Highest number of COVID patients on ventilators: 219



Highest number of total ICU patients on record: 842



Please be safe this New Years. We all know what to do... pic.twitter.com/GB29eiMcxp — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 31, 2020

As of Dec. 29, the number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus was at a new high of 1,387. That’s an increase of 148 in the span of four days.

There were 89 available adult ICU beds in Mississippi as of Dec. 29.

The state health department announced 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 with 40 deaths on Wednesday, including five deaths in the state’s southernmost six counties — two in Jackson, one in Pearl River, one in Harrison and one in Hancock.

This comes a day after the state announced more than 3,000 new cases for the first time with a total of 3,023 on Tuesday.

The seven-day average for new cases in Mississippi sits at 1,880 after hitting a peak of 2,196 on Dec. 15.

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi

George County — 1,732 (5 new cases)

Hancock County — 2,033 (52 new)

Harrison County — 10,680 (130 new)

Jackson County — 8,771 (54 new)

Pearl River County — 2,581 (45 new)

Stone County — 1,173 (29 new)