MS reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time. Coast sets a new high mark.

Mississippi’s state health department reported over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time on Wednesday, with nearly all hospitalization numbers at an all-time high in the state.

The state reported 3,023 new cases and 29 deaths, including a record 456 new cases in the state’s southernmost six counties.

One death was reported in Harrison County and the other was in George County.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers acknowledged that a delay in the reporting of new cases over the Christmas holidays contributed some to Wednesday’s spike in cases, but he painted a stark picture for the state.

“There was a minimal delay in reported numbers over the Christmas holidays, but we’re still seeing a lot of transmission out there,” Byers said in a video conference. “It’s still bad out there right now, and we haven’t even made it through the holidays yet.”

As of Dec. 28, there were 1,340 people hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus — the largest number this year. There were another 69 people hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is also at an all-time high at 201, and Byers said that includes one child.

The number of people in intensive care has mostly remained steady over the last two weeks with the total standing at 325 as of Dec. 28.

“Avoid large gatherings and try stay within your nuclear family unless you have necessary functions you have to go out and do,” Byers said. “Please continue those actions through the holidays. We’re still seeing stress on our healthcare capacity.”

“The more hospitalizations we have, the more deaths we’ll have. We encourage everybody to be vigilant and serious about limiting transmission.”

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi

George County — 1,727 (19 new cases)

Hancock County — 1,981 (52 new cases)

Harrison County — 10,550 (178 new cases)

Jackson County — 8,717 (117 new cases)

Pearl River County — 2,536 (78 new cases)

Stone County — 1,144 (12 new cases)

As expected.... and we expect worse pic.twitter.com/YKncibDcDp — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 30, 2020