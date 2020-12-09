Reeves expands mask mandate, adds 1 South MS county and crowd limits to indoor games

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended his mask mandate to 62 counties and updated his regulations for social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, including limitations on the people who can attend indoor high school sporting events.

The lone South Mississippi county to be added to the list under a mask mandate is Pearl River.

Under Reeves’ new executive order, social gatherings where social distancing is not possible will be limited to a group of no more than 10 in a single space indoors.

For outdoor gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity.

Indoor sports venues for K-12 extracurricular events will be limited to four spectators per student participant or 250 ticketed spectators. Other indoor arenas will be limited to no more than 10% of seating capacity or 1,000 attendees.

“All of these measures are important, and I hope that the people of Mississippi will make an honest effort to participate in slowing the spread of the virus,” Reeves said.

There were 54 counties under a mask mandate the last time Reeves extended his order on Dec. 1.

Reeves said he added 12 counties to the list of candidates under a mask mandate and removed four.

The 62 counties under the mandate include: Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo.