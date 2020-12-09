Coast high school will limit in-person classes in 2021 with ‘worsening COVID-19 cases’

Starting next semester, Ocean Springs High School students will spend half their days studying on campus and half learning virtually, the district announced on Wednesday.

The hybrid model is a response to rising coronavirus cases in the area and the “worsening trajectory” of cases, the district said in a press release.

“High numbers of students being quarantined due to direct exposure of a confirmed positive case have put undue stress on the academic environment,” the release said.

The hybrid model will only be implemented at the high school; public health experts say older teenagers are likelier to get infected with COVID-19.

Students who are already learning virtually full-time are still able to do so, the district said.

The change at the high school will allow for “higher levels of physical distancing in our classrooms and decrease the current level of direct exposures and quarantines,” the release said.

According to the most recent report on COVID-19 cases at schools released by the health department, Ocean Springs High School last week had one to five students test positive for COVID-19, with 19 students in quarantine. Since school started, 36 students have tested positive and there have been three outbreaks. Thirteen teachers and staff have also tested positive.

An outbreak is defined as three or more cases over 14 days in a group such as a classroom, sports team, or bus.