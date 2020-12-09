Coronavirus
Nearly 3,700 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi, the most ever in a single day
Mississippi’s state health department announced a new record for COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 3,658 new cases and 25 deaths, the most ever reported in a single day.
This comes a week after the state first crossed the single-day threshold of 2,000 with the previous high being set on Dec. 4 at 2,480.
Earlier this week, the state’s top health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Mississippi was in a “Thanksgiving surge” of coronavirus cases after the holiday.
The seven-day average for new cases in the state now stands at 2,102.29 — a figure that’s increased by more than 1,000 since Nov. 28.
The state’s southernmost six counties also set a new single-day record for new cases on Wednesday with 467. The seven-day average for the area is now 275.14.
As cases climb in the state, so have hospitalization statistics. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus hit a high on Dec. 7 at 1,125. There were also 97 people in the hospital with suspected cases.
There were 288 people in intensive care with COVID-19, including 168 on ventilators.
COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi
George — 1,421 (28 new)
Hancock — 1,422 (34 new)
Harrison — 8,180 (141 new)
Jackson — 7,144 (168 new)
Pearl River — 1,841 (69 new)
Stone — 912 (17 new)
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
