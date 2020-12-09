Nearly 3,700 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi, the most ever in a single day

Mississippi’s state health department announced a new record for COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 3,658 new cases and 25 deaths, the most ever reported in a single day.

This comes a week after the state first crossed the single-day threshold of 2,000 with the previous high being set on Dec. 4 at 2,480.

Earlier this week, the state’s top health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Mississippi was in a “Thanksgiving surge” of coronavirus cases after the holiday.

The seven-day average for new cases in the state now stands at 2,102.29 — a figure that’s increased by more than 1,000 since Nov. 28.

The state’s southernmost six counties also set a new single-day record for new cases on Wednesday with 467. The seven-day average for the area is now 275.14.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As cases climb in the state, so have hospitalization statistics. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus hit a high on Dec. 7 at 1,125. There were also 97 people in the hospital with suspected cases.

There were 288 people in intensive care with COVID-19, including 168 on ventilators.

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi

George — 1,421 (28 new)

Hancock — 1,422 (34 new)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Harrison — 8,180 (141 new)

Jackson — 7,144 (168 new)

Pearl River — 1,841 (69 new)

Stone — 912 (17 new)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.