MS Coast city cancels Christmas event after state issues new COVID-19 guidelines

The city of Pascagoula announced Wednesday the cancellation of the annual Downtown for the Holidays event this weekend due to new public health guidelines and a surge in coronavirus cases.

“The Downtown for the Holidays committee, Main Street Pascagoula and Pascagoula city leaders have discussed this at length and it’s a decision no one wanted to make,” the city said in a release.

The city’s mayor is Dr. Steve Demetropoulos, a family physician with Singing River Health System who won the runoff election in February just before the pandemic began.

The decision to cancel the event set to kick off Friday came as a result of new public health guidelines the Mississippi State Department of Health released Wednesday.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said residents should avoid all social gatherings, including parties and social events, sporting events and more.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities,” the agency said.

The annual holiday event in Pascagoula was set to celebrate its 20th year. It has brought out residents for the annual tree lighting, shopping and other activities and performances, including a visit from Santa.

The Ocean Springs Carnival Association also recently announced the cancellation of the annual Discover Christmas Parade that was set to roll Sunday.

“Due to a number of circumstances, we do not feel we have the participation to put on a magical and safe event,” the association posted on Facebook on Nov. 25.

However, the group is asking residents, businesses and social groups to consider donating an unwrapped toy to the Discovery Christmas Drive.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

To donate, drop a toy off at the following the places or visit discoverchristmasparade.com for more information on how to make an online donation.

OS Lumber & Supply Company

Ocean Springs Elks 2501

Macedonia Baptist Church in Ocean Springs

AC Man Heating and Air Conditioning Services