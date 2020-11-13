Mississippi Coast holiday events start soon for those who ‘need a little Christmas’

Christmas will be different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, yet pictures with Santa, boat parades and outdoor festivals are among the celebrations and traditions in South Mississippi that will carry on.

Many of the events are outdoors, but masks are required for events in Harrison and Jackson counties under the governor’s mandate. Events in these counties also require limited occupancy.

Edgewater Mall has found a way to offer safer visits with Santa this year. A piece of 4-foot by 8-foot Plexiglas will provide a shield and protect families and St. Nick “because he is in one of those high risk categories,” said Alyssa Rose, event coordinator at the mall.

Kids will sit on a bench in front of Santa, and the camera will be adjusted to eliminate glare.

“Everything is going to look like it normally does,” Rose said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Santa visits are shorter than in prior years. He’ll arrive Dec. 5 at Edgewater Mall, where Rose said the decorations are going up and the Christmas music is on.

At Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport, everyone age 6 and up must wear a mask and capacity is limited. Three sessions are being offered for the Frozen Tea Party on Dec. 19, and a limited number of tickets will be sold.

At Ron Meyers Christmas City this weekend at the Coast Convention Center, the show is being spread out with wide aisles, and there won’t be any children’s activities this year.

Hurricane Zeta, rather than the coronavirus, canceled Gulfport’s Harbor Lights show when the high winds from the Oct. 29 storm toppled the displays already in place at Jones Park and damaged the harbor.

Here is a list of holiday events that will be celebrated this year in South Mississippi:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Ongoing

▪ Nov. 26-Jan. 1 — Snowflakes in the Bay. Live oak trees decorated with illuminated snowflakes in downtown Bay St. Louis, on Depot Row in the Bay and in the Waveland area.

▪ Nov. 27-Dec. 31 — 35 Days of Christmas & Trains at Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum, 522 Pass Rd, Gulfport. Train and Lego exhibits and outdoor train rides. Requested donation of $5 for adults and $2 for children 5-9 p.m.

November

▪ Nov. 13-15 — Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show at Coast Coliseum, U.S. 90, Biloxi. Friday 10 a.m.-4pm and Shopper’s Paradise (ages 16 and older only) 5:30-9 p.m, Saturday 9-5 Sunday 10-4. Admission is $10. Shopper’s Paradise admission is $15.

▪ Nov. 13-22 — Disney’s Moana Jr. by Wings Performing Arts at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport. Performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at $2 p.m. Admission is $15.

▪ Nov. 14-15 — Mermaids Arts & Crafts Show at By St. Louis Historic Train Depot, 1928 Depot Way. Food and shopping. Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10-4.

▪ Nov. 19 — A Thankful Pop-Up Dining Experience at The District on the Alley, 1310 27th Ave, Gulfport. 7-11 p.m. $100 per person.

▪ Nov. 21 — Vancleave Arts and Crafts Fair and book sale at the Conrad Mallette Multi-Purpose Arena, 5125 Ballpark Road, Vancleave from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. More than 35 arts and craft vendors, crafts for kids and entertainment. Inside the library will be the year’s biggest book sale.

▪ Nov. 21 — Biloxi Christmas in the City downtown at Rue Magnolia and Water Street. Santa, live entertainment, Croatian pusharatas, food, arts and crafts vendors. Cash drawings every hour. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

▪ Nov. 22 — Gobble Wobble Food Drive & Bridge Run on the Biloxi Bay Bridge, sponsored by North Bay Civitan Club of D’Iberville-St. Martin. Donations 3-5 p.m. Opening ceremonies 4:15 p.m. Presentations of food 5:30 p.m.

▪ Nov. 26 — Kelly Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Free to all, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until all the food is gone. Our Lady of the Gulf, 228 South Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Dine in or carry out. Deliveries to the homebound in Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, Waveland by calling 223-7349 or e-mailing nkellygirl@yahoo.com by Nov. 23 with name, address, phone number and number of meals needed.

▪ Nov. 27 — Thanksgiving Day Camp on Black Friday at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport, Art, STEM activities, theater, cooking, museum exploration, for kids age 4-10. Cost is $40. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Nov. 27-28 — Christmas Bazaar Under the Depot Oaks, 1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis. Presented by Alice Moseley Museum, with shopping, local arts and craft vendors, food. Free admission. 6-8:30 p.m.

▪ Nov. 29 — Lighting of the Waveland Town Green and caroling. 6 p.m., Coleman Avenue, Waveland.

December

▪ Dec. 4 — Kids Street Christmas at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport. Stroll through the Christmas lights. Visit with Santa, make ornaments, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, caroling by WINGS Performing Arts. $3 admission. 5:30-7 p.m.

▪ Dec. 4 — Downtown for the Holidays in Pascagoula. Main Street Pascagoula presents the annual celebration with Christmas tree lighting, followed by a holiday parade. Walk-through Nativity scene, Santa’s village, shopping, food, vendors, entertainment, carriage rides. 5:30-9 p.m., with the parade at 8 p.m.

▪ Dec. 4 — Family Movie Night in D’Iberville with “The Santa Clause.” Bring blanket or lawn chair to Town Green at 10004 Central Ave. Free hot chocolate, cookies, popcorn, hot dogs and water. 6 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Santa arrives at Edgewater Mall, U.S. 90, Biloxi, at 11 a.m. Safe pictures with Santa planned.

▪ Dec. 5 — Santa’s Workshop at D’Iberville Town Green, 1004 Central Ave. Face painting, ornament making, holiday crafts, letters to Santa, free refreshments. Please bring a non-perishable food donation. Noon-3:30 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — D’Iberville Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. at Warrior Stadium, 15625 Lamey Bridge Road, and ends at D’Iberville Town Green, 10004 Central Ave. Followed by Tree Lighting at Town Green at approximately 5:30 p.m. Santa and free refreshments.

▪ Dec. 4-5 — Ocean Springs Holiday Open House in the downtown. Shopping specials, refreshments, live music, Santa sightings. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Breakfast with Santa at de l’Epee Deaf Center, 1450 North St., Gulfport. 9:30-11:30 a.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Christmas at 1450 Dinner & Pantry Dedication at de l’Epee Deaf Center, 1450 North St., Gulfport. 5-8 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Christmas by the River, downtown Moss Point. Breakfast with Santa, food, music, stories, prizes. Christmas parade at 3 p.m. from the Southgate Mall to the riverfront. 5:30 p.m. tree lighting at the Riverfront Welcome Center. 6:15 p.m. boat parade followed by fireworks.

▪ Dec. 5 — Sea Santa Sail-a-Bration, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Waterless boat parade at 5:45 p.m., followed by festivities at the Town Green. Tree lighting, human slow globe, Santa, music.

▪ Dec. 5 — Christmas on the Water Boat Parade in Biloxi. Boats parade on the water from near the Beau Rivage to Golden Nugget casinos, followed by fireworks. 6 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Ride on Biloxi Schooner in Christmas on Water Boat Parade. 4:30 p.m. departure for 6 p.m. parade. $45 for adults, $25 for children 3-12.

▪ Dec. 6 — Waveland Christmas Festival at MLK Park. Santa, treats, activities. 1-4 p.m.

▪ Dec. 6 — Discover Christmas Parade & Toy Drive, 2 p.m. in Ocean Springs. Each person on every float should bring unwrapped toy in lieu of entry fee, Unwrapped toys brought by parade goers will be collected before and during the parade.

▪ Dec. 12 — Reindeer Run-Walk. 5K run and 2 mile walk, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. and the event at 8 a.m. Presented by St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church. Details: Goldie at 228-332-0526 or Maurice at 228-216-7827

▪ Dec. 12 — Woolmarket Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.

▪ Dec. 12 — Waveland Christmas Parade. Best decorated golf cart award. Lafitte Street, Beach Boulevard, Coleman Avenue. 4 p.m.

▪ Dec. 12 — Christmas on the Bayou lighted boat parade down Bayou Bernard from Gulfport Lake to Big Lake. Bleacher seating available at Gulfport Lake and at the foot of the Cowan Lorraine Bridge. 6 p.m.

▪ Dec.12- 13 — Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon along the beach from Pass Christian to Biloxi. Running champions Des Linden and Grayson Murphy will participate this year. A full marathon, half marathon, 5K and kids marathon. Watch runners cross the finish line on the jumbotron at MGM Park.

▪ Dec. 15 — Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport. The unassembled house pieces, frosting and edible decorations will be provided, along with cocoa, cookies and holiday music. $35. Space is limited Register online or by calling 228-897-6039. 5-7 p.m.

▪ Dec. 19 — Frozen Tea Party at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport. Prince and princess costumes are encourage to meet Elsa and Anna. Tea and snacks, craft, $18 per person (children must be accompanied by a paid adult). 11 a.m., 1:30p.m. and 4 p.m.

Send holiday events to mynews@sunherald.com.