Reeves, family in isolation after MS governor’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says his youngest daughter has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling “OK.”

Reeves tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon, a couple of hours after he canceled a 2:30 p.m. news conference, saying details would follow.

On Twitter, Reeves wrote: “I want to share a prayer request. My youngest daughter just tested positive for COVID-19. She feels OK, but could still use prayers! Please pray for her momma too!

“Our entire family will be getting tested again and isolating for the time being. Stay safe, and God bless!”

Reeves and his family had previously tested negative for coronavirus after Reeves was exposed over the summer to state legislators who subsequently tested positive.

Reeves and wife Elee have three daughters.

