Coronavirus cases keep rising in two MS Coast counties. ‘We can prevent it.’

South Mississippi’s two most populous counties continue to see increasing new cases of coronavirus cases, and two counties reported 0 new cases on Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 516 new cases and 0 additional deaths in the state. Monday numbers tend to be lower than other days because of the less reporting from private labs over the weekend.

Total cases statewide have reached 127,205 with 3,443 deaths. The seven-day average is 905 new cases a day, the most since Aug. 10.

Hospitalizations are rising with the escalation of coronavirus cases. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 619 statewide as of Nov. 6, the highest number since early September. There are 177 with the coronavirus in ICU, the highest since mid-September. The number of patients on ventilators is since mid-reached 619 people with 74, down from 82 on Nov. 5.

Mississippi also ranks seventh in the country for most coronavirus deaths per capita.

“As much as we would like to wish COVID away, we cannot,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Oct. 30. “We can prevent it and soon, immunize against it. MS ranks #7 in per capita deaths. The choice between health and the economy is a false choice. There is a middle path that optimizes both.”

South Mississippi had 83 new cases Monday, with 73 of them in Harrison and Jackson counties. George and Pearl River had no reported cases on Monday.

Both Harrison and Jackson counties are under a mask mandate and other restrictions, including limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people, according to Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order.

Over the weekend, thousands of people gathered outside in downtown Ocean Springs for the annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival. Many people did not wear masks and were frequently crowded within six feet of each other.

The seven-day average is 175 new cases a day, down from 205 on Oct. 28.

The six southern counties have had 15,501 cases since the pandemic began, with 324 deaths.

Total cases by county are:

George — 1,094 (0 new)

Hancock — 977 (5 new)

Harrison — 6,162 (26 new)

Jackson — 5,437 (47 new)

Pearl River — 1,268 (0 new)

Stone — 563 (5 new)

Sunday

Mississippi had 804 new cases and 10 more deaths Sunday, none of them in South Mississippi.

That brings the total for the state since March 11 to 127,205 cases and 3,443 deaths.

South Mississippi added 176 new cases. for a total of 15,418.

Total cases by county are:

George — 1.094 (2 new)

Hancock — 972 (7 new)

Harrison — 6,136 (85 new)

Jackson — 5,390 (74 new)

Pearl River — 1,268 (4 new)

Stone — 558 (4 new)