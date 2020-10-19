Coronavirus
More than 700 new cases of the coronavirus reported in South MS last week
The Mississippi health department reported combined numbers for Sunday and Monday, adding 586 new cases and 0 deaths to the state’s totals.
In South Mississippi, 83 new cases were added over the two days.
The number of new cases reported typically is lower on the weekend and Mondays.
Mississippi now has 110,592 total cases and 3,171 deaths since March 11.
The totals in South Mississippi are 12,366 cases, or 11% of the total in the state. The 273 deaths in South Mississippi are 8.6% of the state’s total.
Over the past week, the seven-day average for South Mississippi stands at 131 compared to an average of 113 cases a week ago. Harrison County added 340 cases and 1 death in the last week, and Jackson County had 236 cases and 4 deaths.
Total new cases across South Mississippi in the last week is 768, with 8 more deaths.
While the state has seen an increase in hospitalizations this month. Between Oct. 1-16, the number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mississippi rose from 419 to 501, and the number of people in ICU rose from 124 to 140. The number of ventilators decreased from 70 on Oct. 1 to 69 on Oct 16.
Total cases in South Mississippi counties are:
George — 935 (12 new)
Hancock — 769 (4 new)
Harrison — 4,811 (27 new)
Jackson — 4,319 (28 new)
Pearl River — 1,082 (8 new)
Stone — 450 (4 new)
Free COVID-19 masks with a built-in face shield are available at health department testing sites, as supplies last, for voters who are 65 or older or have chronic illnesses.
Testing sites are:
Monday, Oct. 19
George County — 166 Ratliff St., Lucedale, north of the hospital
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Hancock County — 856 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis
- Pearl River County — 7547 U.S. 11, North Carriere
Friday, Oct. 23
- Harrison County — 1102 45th Ave., Gulfport, south of Memorial Hospital
- Jackson County — 4600 1st Lt. Eugene Majure Drive, Pascagoula, west of Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Stone County — 1510 W. Central Ave., Wiggins
