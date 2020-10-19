Another South Mississippi football team has entered quarantine because of COVID-19

The George County High School football team became the latest South Mississippi squad to shut down practice and enter quarantine due to COVID-19 on Monday.

George County director athletics Matt Caldwell told the Sun Herald Monday night that the Rebels will be in quarantine for two weeks and miss two games — an Oct. 23 home game against Terry and the Oct. 30 road game at Petal.

If the Rebels clear quarantine without issues, they will close out the regular season with a Nov. 6 game against Meridian in Lucedale. George County will have to forfeit the Terry and Petal games.

Six of the 24 high school football teams in the state’s southernmost six counties have missed games this season due to a COVID-19 quarantine with George County joining Biloxi, Long Beach, Gulfport, West Harrison and Hancock.

West Harrison is set to exit quarantine later this week. Biloxi agreed to move the Hurricanes’ home game against the Indians to 2 p.m. on Saturday to give West Harrison a day of practice.

George County is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in Region 3-6A competition.