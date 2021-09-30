Hobby Lobby is leaving Biloxi for another MS Coast city. Here are the details.

Twenty years after it opened on Pass Road in Biloxi, Hobby Lobby will get a new location just off Interstate 10 in a different Coast city.

The national craft store chain will be built next to The Promenade in D’Iberville, and will be the typical 55,000 square feet.

Monte Luffey with Southeast Commercial Real Estate said he expects the foundation to be poured for the new store around the first of the year, and Hobby Lobby to move next October, in time for the 2022 Christmas shopping season.

On Tuesday, the D’Iberville Planning Commission approved plans for a zero lot line setback for the store on the northeast corner of One Promenade, just west of The Promenade shopping center.

Zero lot line allows stores to be built as one continuous shopping center, as they are at The Promenade, rather than having 20 feet of more of space between stores.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kohl’s and other stores at The Promenade were built this way, Luffey said. His company represents Lakeview Commercial Properties at One Promenade, and he made the request for the lot line variance on behalf of JBS Capital Investments, which is developing the store for Hobby Lobby.

When development is complete on the 17-acre site north of Promenade Parkway, he said it will look very uniform with the the design of The Promenade.

More to follow

Luffey said there will be two outparcels available for more businesses at the front of the property and room for additional retail or medical offices.

“We’re working with several other national retailers and service companies,” he said. “Once we announce Hobby Lobby, I think the rest will follow.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Mugshots Grill & Bar opened in 2017, followed by Ray Brandt Nissan to build out the developer’s 4-acre site on the south side of Promenade Parkway.

Zaxby’s restaurant opened on the north side in 2020.

Hobby Lobby remains popular

While many fabric and craft stores have closed over the past few years, Hobby Lobby has continued to grow.

When the store opened in January 2002 at 2649 Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive in Biloxi, Hobby Lobby had almost 270 stores in 24 states. The company, based in Oklahoma City, now has more than 900 stores.

Hobby Lobby is not open on Sunday.

The Biloxi store features more than 70,000 arts, crafts, custom framing, floral, home décor, jewelry making, scrapbooking, fabrics, party supplies and seasonal products, according to the company website.