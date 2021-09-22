23 new projects coming to MS Coast thanks to $11 million from state. Here’s the list

The second largest Tidelands Trust Fund check will fund 23 projects across South Mississippi to boat launches, boardwalks, parks and other public improvements.

Secretary of State Michael Watson on Tuesday handed over a check for $11.2 million to Joe Spraggins, director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

Only in 2019 was the check larger, Watson said. That year is was $11.7 million.

Cities and counties across South Mississippi turned in 114 applications for a share of the Tidelands money this year. The applications were studied and rated by DMR, and the state Legislature decided how the money should be spent.

Watson said the money paid by casinos and other businesses on state-owned tidelands property is used to preserve the coastline, provide public access and maintain a fine balance of economic development.

People think Tidelands is just about the Coast, Watson said. “But it’s not just the Coast. It’s so much bigger than that,” he said. The projects funded by Tidelands let people from throughout the state launch a boat to the islands, fish and enjoy the public access projects, he said.

“We take this money and we use it wisely,” Spraggins said.

Here are the projects funded:

Harrison County

▪ $400,000 — Working waterfront harbor marina public access, D’Iberville

▪ $270,000 — West Small Craft Harbor Improvements, Pass Christian

▪ $250,000 — Courthouse Road boat launch maintenance, Gulfport

▪ $200,000 — Causeway Park floating dock project, Biloxi

▪ $200,000 — Bernard Bayou James Hill Park site improvements, Gulfport

▪ $150,000 — Hiller Park boat launch, Biloxi

▪ $150,000 — MS Coastal Map (South MS Planning & Development District)

▪ $125,000 — Eagle Point Park, Biloxi

▪ $100,000 — Maritime Classroom, Harrison County Board of Supervisors

▪ $50,000 — Kuhn Street Pier, Biloxi

▪ $25,000 — Long Beach Harbor Improvements

Jackson County

▪ $403,450 — Sunset Pier and sidewalk extension, Moss Point

▪ $400,000 — Improvements to Point Park boardwalk and piers, Pascagoula

▪ $335,000 — USM/GCRL Marine Education Center pier and kayak launch, University of Southern Mississippi, Ocean Springs

▪ $250,000 — Shepard State Park upgrades, Gautier

▪ $250,000 — Mary Walker Bayou parks project, Gautier

▪ $234,000 — East Beach Accessibility Phase II, Ocean Springs

▪ $200,000 — Oceans Springs Sidewalk Project

▪ $200,000 — Marine Patrol Equipment, Department of Marine Resources

▪ $150,000 — Racetrack Road boat launch, Jackson County Supervisors

▪ $100,000 — Estuarine Education Center comfort station, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Hancock County

▪ $451,000 — Clermont Harbor pier expansion, Hancock County Supervisors

▪ $400,000 — Diamondhead Noma Drive public access improvements, Diamondhead

▪ $300,000 — Boat Launch Marina planning assistance, Waveland

▪ $200,000 — Bayou La Croix boat launch Ward 6, Bay St. Louis

In addition to these projects, a portion of the tidelands funds are allocated to DMR to provide about $2.5 million in matching funds for other grants, pay $1 million on the bond debt, run the fish hatchery at Lyman and many other projects.