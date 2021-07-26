Two big lottery jackpots were won on the MS Coast. One hasn’t been claimed.

A Coast resident who bought a lottery ticket in Pascagoula showed up at lottery headquarters in Jackson on Monday to claim a $200,000 prize.

Winners don’t have to reveal their identity in Mississippi. The unidentified person bought the ticket at The Neighborhood Store on Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula.

The win came on the Mega Ca$h scratch-off ticket, which was the first $10 game introduced by the Mississippi Lottery in January 2020.

“Although the lottery will soon end Mega Ca$h, other prize levels remain, including a $25,000 prize,” the lottery said in a press release.

Another Coast winner, who hasn’t come forward yet to claim their prize, won an $85,000 jackpot in the July 15 drawing of Mississippi Match 5.

The winning ticket was purchased at C&J Quick Shop on Henderson Avenue in Pass Christian, and the winner has 180 days from the July 15 drawing to claim the prize.

Winning numbers in that July 15 drawing were 5-14-24-30-31.

Jackpots in the national drawings have reached an estimated $153 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions and $186 million in Wednesday’s Powerball.

The state’s Match 5 jackpot Tuesday is $50,000 after a ticket sold at The Junction in Leakesville was a winner on Saturday for $65,000.