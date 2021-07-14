Coast woman sent thousands after a scam Facebook message said she won lottery, sheriff says

She got a message on social media saying she’d won the lottery and a Vancleave woman did as instructed.

The Facebook message told here where and how to pay the taxes on the winnings so she could collect, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release Wednesday.

“Earlier this week, a Vancleave woman sent thousands of dollars to two different addresses to pay taxes on a lottery she never won,” Ezell said in the release.

She told investigators a person named George sent the message, he said.

Earlier this year a Georgia woman lost thousands of dollars on a similar scam.

“These type of frauds and scams happen every day,” the press release said. “We advise citizens to not fall for them or sent any money to anyone they don’t know.”