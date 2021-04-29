Beloved Tatonut doughnut shop will reopen in Ocean Springs. They’re hiring now.

South Mississippi grieved with the Mohler family in January, when owner David Mohler died from complications of the coronavirus, and now the community is ready to celebrate the return of the Tatonut Donut Shop.

“As we get closer to reopening, we are needing to add to the Tatonut team,” the announcement said. They are hiring cashiers and production assistants and ask for applicants to send their resumes and availability to tatonutjobs@gmail.com.

Mohler’s wife and daughter, Theresa and Katelyn, have used Facebook to make their announcements and stay connected to their customers and the town.

On Jan. 13, they confirmed the news “that David, our everything, has passed from this life into the arms of his loving Heavenly Father.” They said, “Despite the efforts of an amazing health care team, his underlying conditions left him virtually defenseless against Covid-19.” He was 61.

On Jan. 28, they posted that Tatonut would reopen, “We just knead more time.”

The help-wanted post on Monday was the first indication the shop will open soon.

“You say when and the line will form,” one person replied on the Facebook post that had more than 100 comments and nearly 1,000 shares. Fans of the shop posted comments like “All of Ocean Springs is absolutely out of control in anticipation! Bring it on girls.”

Even when the shop was closed, Tatonut was honored by Food and Wine for having the best doughnut in Mississippi.

Their customers have encouraged the family to reopen.

“You guys are loved and missed. OS (Ocean Springs) will be better place when you are open again,” one comment said.