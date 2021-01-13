‘Our everything.’ Beloved TatoNut owner dies from COVID-19, wife announces

David Mohler, who owned the beloved TatoNut Donut Shop in downtown Ocean Springs, has passed away from complications of COVID-19, his wife and co-owner Theresa Mohler wrote Wednesday morning on Facebook.

A community is mourning the loss of 61-year-old Mohler, who donated his time and money to many causes and cooked up doughnuts daily with his wife in the popular Government Street shop, billed as “home of the only real donut.”

He shared the story of losing his daughter, Sophia Mohler, to a rare brain tumor in hopes that other children could be saved.

Mohler, who passed away in the hospital Tuesday, also is survived by daughter Katelyn Mohler and four of seven brothers.

“It is with a heavy heart that Katelyn and (I) confirm the news that David, our everything, has passed from this life into the arms of his loving Heavenly Father,” she wrote. “We know he was greeted by the cutest little brown eyed girl, that he has missed so dearly for the past 10 years.

“Despite the efforts of an amazing health care team, his underlying conditions left him virtually defenseless against Covid-19.”

Funeral arrangements are pending at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes in Ocean Springs.

Tributes to Mohler poured in on Facebook, where some of his good deeds over the years were recounted.