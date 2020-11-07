Two jackpots won at two Biloxi casinos in one month

Who would have thought luck could strike twice in one month in 2020, but it happened at two Biloxi casinos.

Early Thursday morning a woman visiting from New Jersey started her day playing the Buffalo Diamond Grand slot machine.

It was 5 a.m, when she hit the progressive jackpot of $700,000 jackpot at Harrah’s Gulf Coast.

The Caesars Rewards member, who chose to remain anonymous, said she plans to bank her winnings for her upcoming retirement.

Harrah’s Gulf Coast, which has changed names over the years, has paid more than $30 million in jackpots since it opened in the 1990s.

In October, a woman from Mobile bought a “Strike if Rich” Mississippi lottery ticket at Essentials Gift Shop at IP Casino in Biloxi — and struck it rich.

The scratch-off game paid her $100,000 and she turned her winning ticket in to the Mississippi Lottery on Oct. 8.

Shelia, no last name provided, is a frequent visitor at IP Casino. She asked the cashier to tell her what she’d won, and the employee confirmed she won the scratch-off game’s top prize of $100,000.

The winner has purchased lottery tickets at IP before and said she plans to pay off her mortgage with her jackpot.

Another $100,000 lottery jackpot was won on the Coast in August, on a winning Power Ball ticket sold in D’Iberville.

