After liquidation sale, Bassett Furniture will close its only Coast store after 14 years

It’s been open for 15 years but now the Bassett Home Furnishings at 1526 East Pass Road in Gulfport is closing.

A liquidation sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6. The company announced the store is being readied for complete liquidation of its name brand furniture and home decor inventory “at prices far below normal retail prices.”

Everything will be marked with prices up to 70 percent off, Bassett said, including all sofas, sectionals, tables, mattresses, bedroom and dining room collections. The home decor includes lighting, rugs and wall art.

Merchandise will be available on a first come, first served basis, the company said.

The 25,000-square-foot building on Pass Road, east of Cowan Road, also is for sale. For details, contact Bassett at communications@bassettfurniture.com.

Bassett Furniture opened in Gulfport in 2004, before Hurricane Katrina.

Another Fred’s liquidates

A fifth Jackson County Fred’s store also is closing.





A big banner in front of Fred’s on Mississippi 57 in Vancleave announces the closing sale.





The Vancleave store wasn’t on the list of 200 stores the company announced in April it would be closing nationwide. That list included 49 Mississippi stores and four other locations in Jackson County at Gautier, Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.

The closings come after Fred’s sold to Walgreens its patient prescription files and pharmacy inventory at 185 Fred locations, including the store in Vancleave.