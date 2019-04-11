Fred’s closing 3 stores on the Coast as company shutters 159 nationwide

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Fred’s announced Thursday that they will close 159 “under-performing stores.”

The list includes 31 Mississippi stores and three Coast locations including Gautier, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula, according to Fred’s website.

A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing said, “The decision to close these stores is the result of a comprehensive evaluation of the company’s store portfolio, which examined historical and recent store performance and the timing of lease expirations, among other factors,” according to a Memphis Journal article.





The store closings come after Walgreens acquired patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory from 185 Fred’s stores in a $165 million deal, according to a Walgreens press release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

USA Today is reporting that the stores will close by the end of May.

The Coast stores closing are: