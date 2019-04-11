Business

Fred's closing 3 stores on the Coast as company shutters 159 nationwide

Fred’s announced Thursday that they will close 159 “under-performing stores.”

The list includes 31 Mississippi stores and three Coast locations including Gautier, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula, according to Fred’s website.

A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing said, “The decision to close these stores is the result of a comprehensive evaluation of the company’s store portfolio, which examined historical and recent store performance and the timing of lease expirations, among other factors,” according to a Memphis Journal article.

The store closings come after Walgreens acquired patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory from 185 Fred’s stores in a $165 million deal, according to a Walgreens press release.

USA Today is reporting that the stores will close by the end of May.

The Coast stores closing are:

  • Gautier, 237 Woodland Dr.
  • Ocean Springs, 3176 Bienville Blvd.
  • Pascagoula, 2511 Ingalls Ave.
