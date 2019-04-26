Business is booming on the Coast with $150 million in new restaurants, retail and industry

Nine new restaurants and businesses coming to the Coast New restaurants and businesses are opening their doors in Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Check out nine places that have either just opened or are coming soon to the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New restaurants and businesses are opening their doors in Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Check out nine places that have either just opened or are coming soon to the area.

It’s only April and already new building permits across South Mississippi reflect nearly $150 million in restaurants, stores and industrial facilities are under construction.

The Treen Report shows new permits filed across the three Coast counties stands at $147 million through mid-April compared to $89 million at this time in 2018. The report also shows the economy is diversifying.

Hospitality

▪ Along with new restaurants opening across the Coast , Hilton Garden Inn at 648 Beach Blvd., Biloxi is scheduled to open in early May. It is downtown, right across from the Small Craft Harbor, and the outdoor terrace and meeting room have views of the beach.

▪ The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino was issued a $1.5 million permit to update its sports book and Hard Rock Casino Biloxi took a $1.5 million permit for renovations, which include the buffet





▪ Hunter Hotel Advisors, an investment advisory firm, has purchased seven more Motel 6 properties across the U.S., including on U.S. 49 in Gulfport.

Retail

▪ Ollie’s Bargain Outlet advertises it sells “Good cheap stuff” at more than 300 stores in the country. It’s coming to the shopping center in Gulfport at the corner of Pass and Cowan roads, near Rouses’s and Rose’s Express. Ollie’s buys overstock merchandise and the website says, “So, you will always find famous brand name products at Ollie’s, but a lot of them could be last year’s colors, patterns or packaging that traditional retailers won’t sell.

▪ Walmart is remodeling nine stores in Mississippi and expanding customer service, including the Lucedale and Wiggins locations.

▪ Lilly Marie Boutique has opened at 1304 Government St, Ocean Springs.





Business

▪ While Susan Guice Photography and Guice & Guice advertising agency moved to 128 Rue Magnolia in downtown Biloxi., Knight Abbey printing is moving from East Biloxi to Eisenhower Drive in west Biloxi. A family business for 33 years, Knight Abbey has seen about 18 additions to the building on Caillavet Street over the years, said Mike Lunsford, plant manager. A new Komori LED press is already installed at the new building along with other new printing equipment.

▪ Gander Group, a product development and merchandising company that helps brand entertainment and casinos, is opening its sixth U.S. office at 1401 23rd Ave. in downtown Gulfport. A grand opening celebration is May 8 for the family-run business with ties to the city. Many family members of CEO and founder Josh Blake have spent generations living and working in the area, he said.

▪ Real Estate University has opened at 9153 Lorraine Road in Gulfport in Gulfport. The school offers pre-license, post license and continuing education and Harry Joachim is dean of the school.

Housing

▪ Through mid-April, building permits were issued for 264 single-family homes this year.

▪ Two of the buildings at The Inlet mixed use complex on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs are open and the first closing will be next week, said Melanie Smith, marketing manager. The 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units start at $160,900 and the $235 monthly fees pay for water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance and amenities that include a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Three retail spaces are available and Keg & Barrel restaurant will open at The Inlet in the fall. “We’ll be having an open house next month,” Smith said.

Medical

▪ Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in April for Fast Pace Urgent Care walk-in clinics at 3265 U.S. 90, Gautier, at 451 U.S. 90 in Waveland and at 110 E. Railroad Road, Long Beach.

▪ The Estate at River Bend, a new residential treatment center for substance abuse, has opened outside of Lucedale. The center treats men and women, said James Hahn, executive director, and is led be a clinicial team with more than 67 years of experience. The facility has a 12-bed detox clinic, five client cottages and a recreation center.

▪ Dr. Paige White has opened her own practice and will begin seeing patients May 1 at The Urology Clinic at 14231 Seaway Road, Gulfport. The new center is in Building 6000 at Seaway Business Park. The Urology Clinic is the second medical practice to locate at Seaway Business Park, joining Premier Women’s Health, a long term tenant.

Schools

▪ Construction is under way for a $14 million Biloxi Performing Arts Center at the high school at 1895 Richard Drive, Biloxi.

▪ The bid process has begun for a child care facility at the Perkinston Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and for $18.5 million in renovations and additions to the Long Beach High School.

Ribbon cuttings

April 8 — Melissa’s Unique Boutique, 5007 Main St., Moss Point

April 9 — Biloxi Screen Print, 291 Covenant Square Drive, Biloxi

April 10 — Machado Patano engineering office, 918 Howard Ave., Biloxi

April 11 — Renovation at Hilton Garden Inn Gulfport-Airport, 14108 Airport Road, Gulfport

April 12 — The Love Shack Bar & Grill, 1013 Government St., Ocean Springs

April 17 — IDR Agency (Insurance Done Right), 15701 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi

April 22 — Southern Oaks Realty, 6900 Mississippi 614, Moss Point

April 24 — Le’s Place Restaurant & Sushi Bar, 1614 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

April 25 — Glazed Doughnuts, 4001 Denney Ave., Pascagoula

April 29 — Koi Sushi, 2389 Pass Road, Biloxi

April 29 — 100 Men Hall 303 Union St., Bay St. Louis

April 30 — Gulf Coast Community Foundation Volunteer HUB, Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport

May 1 — Clint Malone State Farm, 15224 Creosote Road, Gulfport

May 3 — Hollywood Hair Salon, 6716 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs

Mary 4 — Family Dollar grand re-opening of remodeled stores at 20014 Mississippi 53 in Gulfport and 6000 Frederick St., Moss Point

May 7 — Waveland Candle Co.,1804 Nicholson Ave., Waveland

May 8 — Gollott’s Fresh Catch Seafood Restaurant, 200 Eighth St., Biloxi

Treen Report

$14 million for Biloxi Performing Arts Center, 1895 Richard Drive, Biloxi

$1.6 million for Pier A at Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula

$1.6 million for renovation at Jackson County Civic Center, 2901 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

$1.5 million for renovation of sports book at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

$1.5 million for youth center at First Baptist Church, Gulfport, 12190 Mississippi 605, Biloxi

$1.5 million for renovations of buffet at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

$801,000 for dialysis facility, 4907 Telephone Road, Pascagoula

$700,000 for Moe’s Southwest Grill, 11464 U.S. 49, Gulfport

$537,000 for Ollie’s Bargain House, 1353 E. Pass Road, Gulfport

$500,000 for renovation for Comdav II, 1806 23rd Ave., Gulfport

$483,000 for MRI at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, 4500 13th St., Gulfport

$462,000 for cafeteria addition at Harrison County School District, 15600 School Road, Gulfport

$428,000 for 12 RV pads at Beach RV Park, 2428 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

$386,000 for 2 parking bays with picnic pavilions, Beach Boulevard, Bay St. Louis

$300,000 for renovation of Express at Gulfport Factory Outlets, Gulfport

$300,000 for new pet crematorium at Gulf Coast Emergency Vet Hospital, 8144 E Oaklawn Road, Biloxi

$251,000 for multi-purpose arena at 5400 Ball Park Road, Vancleave

$226,000 for additions at 600 City Park, Pascagoula

$200,000 for Brick & Spoon restaurant, 140 Eisenhower Drive, Biloxi

$200,000 for renovation of first and second floors, 790 Howard Ave., Biloxi

$175,000 for renovation at 1809 24th Ave., Gulfport

$169,000 for tenant finish for Keesler Federal Credit Union, 6835 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs

$158,000 for renovation at shopping center at 17800 Mississippi 63, Moss Point

$129,000 for addition for Elliott Homes, 1402 Pass Road, Gulfport

$125,000 for site improvement for new building, Coast Cardiovascular Consultants, 1391 Broad Ave., Gulport

$40,000 for renovation at Keesler Federal Credit Union, 12121 U.S. 49, Gulfport

$30,000 for renovation of Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant, 1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

New liquor licenses

All Ranks Club – 4715 Hewes Ave., Gulfport - MS ANG CRTC Dining and Social Club,

Centennial Plaza, 200 East Beach Blvd., Gulfport

Fields Steak and Oyster Bar, 111 Main St., Bay St. Louis, Kent Nicaud

Beach Buns Poolside Bar & Grill, 315 Courthouse Road

Coast Golf LLC, 13756 Washington Ave., Gulfport

The Bottle Shop Biloxi, 13066 Shriner’s Blvd., Biloxi