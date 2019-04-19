A ship under arrest? Warrant issued after crash caused over $40 million in damage, Ingalls says

Watch Ingalls build a Navy destroyer in two minutes See how Ingalls Shipbuilding division's Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) are built. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See how Ingalls Shipbuilding division's Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) are built.

A warrant is out for the arrest of a ship involved in a crash at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula last month.

The arrest warrant was issued Monday by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi in Gulfport for the heavy-lift ship MV Hawk.

Officials are directed to arrest the ship, “her tackle, apparel, furniture, engines and appurtenances should you find her within this district, and to detail her in your custody pending further order of the court.”

The Hawk is owned by Offshore Heavy Transport of Oslo, Norway, and is managed by Songa Shipmanagement.

The Sun Herald reported that the Hawk was delivering a new dry dock to Ingalls Shipbuilding on March 29 when it collided with a test barge. The barge was alongside the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Delbert Black (DDG 119) and was supporting electrical work on the destroyer. The collision pushed the barge into the Delbert Black.

Ingalls’ spokesman Bill Glenn said people were treated for minor injuries at the scene by Ingalls’ medical personnel.

The warrant comes after Huntington Ingalls Industries, parent company of the shipyard, on April 11 filed civil suit against the companies for damages. The lawsuit says the Hawk lost control and veered off course and collided with the barge, causing significant damage to the test barge, the floating dry dock, the wharf and the Delbert Black.

The lawsuit said the damages were caused “solely by the fault, neglect and/or lack of due care” of the companies and the unseaworthinesss of the M/V Hawk.

Ingalls estimates the damage to the barge and wharf facilities is $10.1 million and the delay and disruption to the shipyard facilities is $21.1 million. Ingalls estimates damage to the destroyer at $30.9 million, plus delay and disruption damages by the Navy.

The Delbert Black was christened in November 2017. It is named in honor of Delbert D. Black, who was a gunner’s mate in the Navy and was aboard the battleship USS Maryland during the attack on Peral Harbor in World War II.

“Black enlisted in the Navy in March of 1941, and over the years, he served in three wars and on nearly a dozen ships, spending 21 of his 30 in the Navy at sea,” said Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. He was the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy.

Ingalls Shipbuilding reported in September that over the last 30 years it has built and delivered 30-Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and had five others under construction in Pascagoula.

Sun Herald reporters Britnee Davis and Anita Lee contributed to this report.