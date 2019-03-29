Ship collides with barge at Ingalls in Pascagoula

A ship collision caused a stir in Jackson County on Friday morning. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m.
A heavy-lift ship was delivering a new dry dock to Huntington Ingalls Industries when it collided with a test barge, spokesman Bill Glenn told the Sun Herald.
The test barge was alongside destroyer Delbert D. Black, DDG 119. The barge, which was supporting electrical work aboard DDG 119, hit the destroyer after being hit by the ship.
There also were reports of smoke from nearby witnesses, according to WLOX-TV.
Victims were treated for minor injuries at the scene by Ingalls’ medical personnel.
The incident is under investigation.
The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.
